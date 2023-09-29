China ready to enhance endangered species conservation cooperation with partners including U.S.:spokesperson

Xinhua, September 29, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to continue its work with cooperation partners including the United States to enhance cooperation on the conservation of endangered species, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

According to reports, the three giant pandas from Washington DC's National Zoo are set to return to China by December. Three other U.S. zoos that have Chinese pandas in Atlanta, San Diego and Memphis have either turned over the pandas or will see them return to China by the end of next year.

At a daily press briefing, spokesperson Mao Ning said that the United States is one of China's earliest partners and has more institutions than any other country that participates in the cooperation. A total of four U.S. zoos have participated in the cooperation.

"The two sides have formed good cooperative relations, achieved fruitful results, and played a positive role in protecting endangered species," Mao said, noting that with concerted efforts of the two countries, a total of 17 cubs were successfully bred.

At present, seven of these giant pandas still live in the United States. They have been creating joy for the American people and bringing hearts closer between the two peoples, said the spokesperson.

"We have learned from relevant authorities that the three giant pandas at the National Zoo in Washington -- Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and Xiao Qi Ji -- will return to China at the end of this year as previously scheduled. The Chinese and U.S. cooperation participants are in consultation over relevant procedures to prepare for their return," she added.

Mao stated that giant pandas are not only China's national treasure but also ambassadors of friendship adored by people around the world.

"China engages in giant panda conservation and research cooperation with many countries. The purpose is to better protect endangered species and promote global biodiversity conservation," Mao said.

"We stand ready to continue our work with cooperation partners including the U.S. side to enhance cooperation on the conservation of endangered species," she added.

