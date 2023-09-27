China donates mobile hospitals to Kyrgyzstan

Xinhua) 10:07, September 27, 2023

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (3rd R) inspects the equipment of mobile hospitals accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen (4th R) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 24, 2023. A handover ceremony of two sets of mobile hospitals from China to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan was held here on Sunday. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen attended the event. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

Two sets of mobile hospitals donated by China are pictured in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 24, 2023. A handover ceremony of two sets of mobile hospitals from China to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan was held here on Sunday. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen attended the event. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

