Chinese FM stresses maintaining right course of globalization

Xinhua) 16:40, September 26, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called for injecting more confidence into common development by focusing on guiding and maintaining the right course of globalization.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference presenting a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."

Wang stressed that countries should oppose decoupling, severing supply chains and building "small yard, high fence."

Countries should resist protectionism and unilateral sanctions, he added, calling for building a system of fair, reasonable, and transparent international economic and trade rules.

Wang noted the need to bring development issues back to the core of the international agenda so that developing countries can be better integrated into the international division of labor, and let the gains of development benefit more people across the world in a more equitable way.

He said that China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in October, and is ready to take this opportunity to work with all parties for common development and cooperation.

