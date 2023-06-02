Chinese vice president meets executive chairman of Jardine Matheson

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Ben Keswick, executive chairman of Jardine Matheson, in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Ben Keswick, executive chairman of Jardine Matheson, in Beijing on Thursday.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) made it clear that it is the central task of the CPC to advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, Han said.

China safeguards and practices true multilateralism and vigorously promotes the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, he added.

Noting that the trend of economic globalization will not change, Han said China is committed to the basic state policy of reform and opening up, and its market with great potential and resilience will bring stability and certainty to global economic recovery and development.

China supports multinational companies including Jardine Matheson to achieve better development in China and jointly maintain the stability and smoothness of global industrial and supply chains, he said.

Keswick thanked China for its strong support of the company's development in the country and expressed optimism about the prospects of the Chinese market and the desire for long-term development in China to achieve win-win results.

