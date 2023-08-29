Chinese expert urges economic globalization at Bled Strategic Forum

BLED, Slovenia, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Economic globalization is key to avoiding the world's further fragmentation, Wang Huiyao, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), said at the 18th Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) here on Monday.

"We are sliding into a fragmented world, yet there is no structure to support this multipolar world," he told participants in the BSF, which is held here on Aug. 28-29.

He said that globalization has brought huge benefits to mankind over the last 75 years.

"The World Trade Organization (WTO), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and all the great institutions like the World Bank and many development banks, they all play a crucial role."

Under the title "Solidarity for Global Security," hundreds of political representatives, business leaders, think tanks and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), representatives of international organizations, business representatives and academics attend this year's edition of the forum. Since its launch in 2006, the BSF has evolved into a leading international conference in Central and South-Eastern Europe.

Wang also called for Central European leaders to get together and speak with one very strong voice to the global community.

"The most important is how the European countries, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe, could be made to reach a consensus on how to promote peace and stability," he said.

The CCG, founded in 2008 and based in Beijing, is a leading Chinese non-governmental think tank. According to its website, it ranks 64th among think tanks worldwide in the University of Pennsylvania's 2020 Global Go To Think Tank Index (GGTTI).

