Development of sustainable transportation highlighted

09:01, September 26, 2023 By Luo Wangshu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

President Xi Jinping has reiterated China's willingness to promote global transportation cooperation and share the achievements of sustainable transportation development with the world.

Xi made the remark in a congratulatory letter sent to the Global Sustainable Transport Forum, which kicked off on Monday in Beijing.

With the theme of "Sustainable Transport: Working Together to Promote Global Development", the two-day event is being hosted by the Ministry of Transport, and was organized by the ministry's Global Sustainable Transport Innovation and Knowledge Center.

In the message, Xi said that building a safe, convenient, efficient, green, economical, inclusive and resilient sustainable transportation system is an important step in supporting the high-quality development of the economy and society.

It is also important in ensuring the easier movement of people and the smoother flow of goods, Xi added.

China is accelerating building up its strength in transportation and will continue to promote global cooperation, providing new opportunities for the world with its own development, he said.

He underlined that China is willing to work with countries across the world under the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits to better deliver the benefits of sustainable transportation to people all over the world.

Xi vowed contributions to the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the realization of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The forum has brought together about 1,000 professionals from China and abroad to discuss the plans for sustainable transportation development. A global sustainable transportation innovation alliance will be initiated during the forum.

Meanwhile, the 15th International Exhibition on Transport Technology &Equipment is being held from Monday to Wednesday, showcasing the latest advancements in transportation technology.

Vice-Premier He Lifeng highlighted the pivotal role of transportation in economic and social development while addressing the forum's opening ceremony.

He said, "In many places, building a bridge or constructing a road can bring opportunities for local people to shake off poverty and promote social and economic development."

Transportation also facilitates the connection and interaction between nations, he added.

Bakyt Torobaev, deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, said the improvement of the transportation system can attract more international transit freight through Kyrgyzstan and further promote trade between China and Central Asian countries.

Kyrgyzstan is in a favorable geographical location for trade and is also an important bridge linking the East and the West, he said.

He noted that the building of the railway linking China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will help his country address transportation difficulties and expand freight transportation between Asia and Europe.

Li Junhua, UN undersecretary-general for economic and social affairs, pointed out that transportation also has some side effects, such as environmental pollution, traffic accidents and safety problems.

The key challenge for sustainable transportation policies lies in how to maximize the economic benefits while reducing the negative impacts, he said, adding that the forum has offered a great platform to discuss such policies.

China's transportation sector has seen significant development in the past decade.

As of last year, the country had a road network of more than 5.36 million kilometers, of which 177,000 km were freeways. The railway network had been extended to 155,000 km, with 42,000 km of high-speed railways.

China's transportation sector has deepened its international cooperation.

"The China-Europe freight trains have reached more than 200 cities in 25 European countries. China has carried out international road transportation cooperation with 21 countries. The maritime route network has extended to more than 100 countries, and civil routes to 64 countries," said Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng.

Li said that he hoped the forum would serve as a platform for communication and that more reciprocal agreements can be reached.

