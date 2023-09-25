Xi's Imprint on the Era | Xi Jinping Gives up Prize Motorcycle
Owning a flashy motorcycle would be a cool thing for any youngster.
In July 1975, 22-year-old Xi Jinping was awarded a motorcycle for his outstanding work.
In that era of material shortages, motorcycles were a rarity.
Everyone was happy for Xi, except him. He made a surprising decision: he would exchange the three-wheeled motorcycle for agricultural machinery.
Subsequently, the motorcycle was exchanged for a flour-milling machine, a winnowing machine, a rice mill, a submersible pump and a walk-behind tractor.
For the villagers, these things were much more practical than a motorcycle, and everyone could use them.
Xi could easily have kept the motorcycle, because it was a personal prize for him.
But he didn't do that. He didn't care about his own interests, but the production and lives of all ordinary people.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to Global Sustainable Transport Forum
- Xi: Sports can help promote world peace
- Chinese President Xi declares 19th Asian Games open in Hangzhou
- Xi Focus: Xi opens largest-ever Asiad, championing peace, unity, inclusiveness
- Xi's Quotes | Do not waste even a day in idleness; youth doesn't return a second time
- Xi to declare Hangzhou Asian Games open
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.