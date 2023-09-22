Chinese VP calls for commitment to multilateralism, improvement of global governance

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng delivers a speech at the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Thursday called on the world to stay true to multilateralism and improve global governance, in a wide-ranging speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Speaking at the General Debate of the 78th session of UNGA, Han said that UN member states should uphold equity and justice, and safeguard peace and security; pursue mutual benefit, deliver win-win outcomes and achieve development for all; stay open and inclusive, and advance human civilization; and stay true to multilateralism and improve global governance.

Han said that the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be addressed, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries respected, and differences and disputes resolved in a peaceful way through dialogue and consultation.

China, the vice president said, supports all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis and stands ready to continue playing a constructive role for the early attainment of peace.

Development should be placed at the center of the international agenda, and development benefits should reach every country and individual in a fairer way, Han said.

Elaborating on the issue of development, Han said China will further advance Belt and Road cooperation and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adding China will continue to contribute to building a global community of development.

Different countries and civilizations should prosper together by respecting each other, advance together by drawing on each other's strength, and seek win-win outcomes through cooperation, Han said.

In addition, the vice president said that countries in the world should advance the international human rights cause through dialogue and cooperation, and oppose the politicization of and double standard on human rights issues.

The world should stand in opposition to the use of human rights and democracy as a political tool to interfere in the affairs of other countries, Han further noted.

The vice president called on countries to stay true to multilateralism and improve global governance.

Noting that China is a staunch supporter of the international system with the United Nations at its core, Han said the world body should make advances in the three pillar areas of security, development and human rights in a balanced manner and see that all countries jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements, and chart the course for the future of the world.

He also urged the international community to strengthen representation and voice of developing countries and make global governance more just and equitable.

The vice president said China stays committed to opening itself wider to the world.

China will continue to expand institutional opening up, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, further ease market access for foreign investment, and protect the lawful rights and interests of foreign investors, Han said.

China stays committed to an independent foreign policy, Han said.

Independence is the defining feature of China's diplomacy, and no fear of hegemony is its distinctive character. However developed it will be, China will never seek hegemony or expansion, he said.

China resolutely safeguards its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Han stressed.

The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan has been an inalienable part of China's territory since ancient times, Han said.

No one or force should ever underestimate the firm resolve, strong will and great capability of the Chinese people to safeguard their national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

The vice president said that China will remain a member of the big family of developing countries. As the largest developing country, China is a natural member of the Global South, sharing weal and woe with the vast number of developing countries, Han said.

China is firm in upholding the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, supports and respects their efforts to independently choose their development paths based on their national conditions, he said.

