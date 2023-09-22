Chinese VP makes four-point proposal for tackling world affairs in speech at UNGA session

Xinhua) 14:48, September 22, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng made a four-point proposal for tackling world affairs in his speech at the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday.

The proposal includes upholding equity and justice, and maintaining peace and security; pursuing mutual benefit and delivering win-win outcomes, and achieving development for all; staying open and inclusive, and advancing human civilization; and staying true to multilateralism and improving global governance.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)