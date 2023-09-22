China, Australia to jointly seek prompt dispute resolutions: MOC spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:01, September 22, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday that China and Australia will continue to work together actively to seek a prompt resolution of disputes.

The disputes include China's anti-dumping and countervailing duty measures on wine from Australia and Australia's anti-dumping and countervailing duty measures on certain products from China, spokesperson He Yadong told a regular press conference.

"We are ready to work with the Australian side to enhance mutual trust and cooperation based on settling the barley dispute," said the spokesperson.

China has lifted anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imported Australian barley from Aug. 5, 2023.

The two countries shall fully accommodate each other's concerns and promote a packaged solution for the wine case and the anti-dumping and countervailing measures imposed by Australia on imports of wind towers, railway wheels, and stainless steel sinks from China, He said.

He said that China and Australia, both as members of the World Trade Organization, share the responsibility of safeguarding the rules-based multilateral trading system, adding that China is also open to resolving the above issues through multilateral channels.

