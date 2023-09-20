Durian takes center stage at China-ASEAN Expo

There's a fruit that's often misunderstood due to its distinctive smell. Yet, when individuals taste it for the first time, many become immediate enthusiasts. The durian, a spiky fruit with an intense aroma, is known as the "King of Fruits" in Southeast Asia. At the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning, located in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the durian has taken center stage. This infamous fruit has captivated many attendees, drawing both intrigued spectators and fervent enthusiasts. The CAEXPO plays a pivotal role in assisting Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, in accessing the enormous Chinese market.

China has emerged as the major durian market of ASEAN countries

Eros Kong from Malaysia is the business development manager for Newleaf, a company specializing in the durian business. This year marks his first time taking part in the CAEXPO, and his company's booth has been perpetually encircled by customers. "We began our durian trade with China in 2019," said Kong. "To maintain the freshness of our durians, we freeze them to minus 110 degrees using liquid nitrogen. Subsequently, we utilize cold-chain transportation at minus 18 degrees until the durians reach cold storage in China." He noted that half of his company's durian exports are destined for China.

In the Vietnam Pavilion, Ngo Tuan Anh and his colleagues were engrossed in selling durians on Monday. According to Ngo Tuan Anh, Vice General Manager of Vietnam Risen Food, his company has been trading durians with China for many years, but this year marks his first time attending the CAEXPO. "Our durians come from central Vietnam, and we offer a variety of durians, including Musang King and Monthong," said Ngo. "We definitely have many plans to develop our business in China and to cooperate with our Chinese friends and Vietnam farms."

According to statistics, the import volume of durian ranked first among all fruits imported by China, reaching $4.03 billion, while the import volume reached 825,000 tonnes in 2022. Given China's vast population, many of whom are durian enthusiasts, there's immense potential for the durian business in the Chinese market.

Processed durian products offer more choices for consumers

In addition to fresh durians, the 20th CAEXPO also features many processed durian products, including durian chips, durian cake, sweet dried durian, and durian popsicles, offering expanded choices for consumers. Processed durian products are easier to preserve than fresh durian. Many booths offer tasting sessions, attracting numerous consumers and becoming a highlight of the 20th CAEXPO.

Vincent H.S. Lau has participated in the CAEXPO eight times. He is the managing director of Taluwang Sdn. Bhd., a Malaysian company that specializes in fruit popsicles, with the durian popsicle standing out as their signature product. "We have kept the classic flavor all these years, and our durian popsicles are basically made from coconut milk plus durian," Lau said, "After years of tough times during the pandemic, we see hope this time."

Various processed durian products are showcased at the booth of Eng Seng Food Products, a Filipino company specializing in processed food. According to Jean B. Mendoza, the company's head of exports and sales marketing, they have participated in the CAEXPO three times. She said she recognizes the vast potential of the Chinese market and believes that, in the future, the company may introduce more processed fruit products in China, including durian, mango, pineapple, and coconut.

Innovation enhances our lives, and the same can be said for durian products. An increasing variety of new processed durian products will broaden consumer choices and contribute to an improved quality of life.

CAEXPO and BRI bridge business between China and ASEAN countries

The CAEXPO and the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) serve as catalysts for regional development. The 20th China-ASEAN Expo not only highlights the successes of the BRI but also emphasizes the value of regional cooperation and multilateralism. The CAEXPO persistently advances the region's economic development, with China standing as ASEAN's primary trading partner.

Tawat Mahitapong from Thailand, a former student at China's Sichuan University, where he majored in trade, now speaks fluent Mandarin. He currently oversees marketing at Unifirm Company Limited, which trades products made from durian and other fruits in China. He emphasized that both the CAEXPO and BRI have significantly benefited his business. The BRI, in particular, has streamlined transportation and improved communication between China and ASEAN, making interactions more efficient.

The burgeoning durian trade between China and ASEAN is mutually beneficial. Mendoza conveyed that trading durian with China supports the livelihoods of farmers in the Philippines. Similarly, Lau expressed his ambition to introduce top-tier Malaysian products to Chinese consumers and mentioned he had established a company in China to forge a long-term business relationship.

The event highlighted the joint commitment of both China and ASEAN nations to fortify their economic bonds. As the BRI keeps bridging connectivity gaps, China's immense durian market becomes even more accessible. The durian booths from ASEAN countries at the 20th CAEXPO stand not only as sensory delights but also as symbols of the expanding partnership between China and ASEAN in the agricultural and food industries.

