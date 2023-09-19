China's postal industry sees double-digit growth in first eight months

September 19, 2023

China's postal industry reported robust growth in business revenue in the first eight months of this year, data from the State Post Bureau showed on Tuesday.

From January to August, the revenue of the sector expanded 10.4 percent year on year to hit 970.85 billion yuan (about 135.34 billion U.S. dollars). In August alone, the revenue expanded 10 percent year on year to reach 122.62 billion yuan, the bureau said.

The country's postal industry handled 100.96 billion parcels in the first eight months, up 13.1 percent year on year. Among those parcels, 81.46 billion were handled by courier service companies, an increase of 15.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the bureau.

