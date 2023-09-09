China kicks off farmers' harvest festival consumption season

Xinhua) 10:37, September 09, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- This year's Chinese farmers' harvest festival autumn consumption season began on Friday in Beijing.

Having been held five times since 2018, the promotional event has to date prompted agricultural product sales totaling more than 80 billion yuan (about 11.09 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Boosting the consumption of quality farm produce, promotional activities this year will continue for three months, with more than 500,000 business entities expected to attend events, according to the ministry.

Chinese e-commerce giants such as Taobao &Tmall Group, JD.com, Pinduoduo, Meituan and Freshippo will kick off promotions such as coupons and discounts to spur China's urban and rural consumption markets, the ministry said.

