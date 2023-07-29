Beijing releases action plan to drive ice and snow sports consumption

Xinhua) 14:14, July 29, 2023

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has released a three-year action plan for further promoting ice and snow sports consumption, which aims to expand the population engaged in ice and snow sports to 12 million by 2025.

According to the plan, by 2025, Beijing will have over 50 indoor standard ice rinks, with at least one indoor standard ice rink to be built in each district. No less than five international high-level ice and snow sports events will be held annually.

The plan says that relying on Winter Olympics venues, Beijing will build five ice and snow sports consumption zones, namely the Shougang Park, Wukesong Sports Center, Beijing Olympic Park, Capital Indoor Stadium, and Yanqing Olympic Zone.

The plan requires that Beijing fully utilizes the existing spaces, such as parks and green spaces, rivers and lakes, to cater to the consumption needs for ice and snow sports.

Beijing will also support the energy-saving renovation of ice and snow venues, improve the coverage of 5G networks in areas such as ski resorts and ice and snow tourism resorts, and promote intelligent upgrades of the venues.

