China to further tap consumption potential in rural areas

July 21

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to unleash further consumption potential in rural areas as it plays a significant role in stabilizing economic growth and expanding domestic demand, an official told a press conference on Friday.

In the first half of the year, retail sales of consumer goods in rural areas increased by 8.4 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points higher than that in urban areas, said Zeng Yande, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, adding that the consumption level of rural residents still has large room to improve.

Efforts should be made to increase the income of rural residents to expand consumption, said Zeng, noting that measures will be taken to smooth the channel, develop rural industries with distinctive characteristics, and strengthen vocational training for migrant workers.

Innovation from the supply side is important for driving consumption, said Zeng, adding that rural residents should be encouraged to buy green home appliances and new energy vehicles, while rural leisure tourism should be developed to increase consumption.

Zeng noted that logistics in rural areas should be smoothed to provide more convenience for consumption, while the market order in rural areas should be regulated to reassure consumers.

