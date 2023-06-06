Trash or treasure: The charm of second-hand trading

(People's Daily App) 15:16, June 06, 2023

In a bar located in an old alley in Beijing's Dongcheng district, some secondhand stores hold barter fairs regularly. By paying site fees, stallholders are allowed to come in and set up stalls, to barter their unused items with other item owners.

These brick-and-mortar secondhand stores avoid the online trading problem that the picture doesn't match the real product and provide a place for amateurs to barter face to face and socialize.

On Xianyu, China's largest used goods e-commerce platform, the number of young users (those born after 1995) exceeds 40 percent. Some 20 percent were born in this century. Young consumers regard secondhand trading as trendy and cool. They actively put the concept of energy conservation and environmental protection into practice.

