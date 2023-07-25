Booming nighttime entertainment unleashes consumption potential in SW China

Xinhua) 16:41, July 25, 2023

CHONGQING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- As the night descends, an enchanting display of light and shadow art unveils itself at the site of a century-old French Catholic church in Yuzhong District, located in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

An immersive outdoor play named "Magic Sound Party" was staged here, and the audience could have interactions with the actors accompanied by shining lighting.

Known as the Ren'ai Wilderness Theater, this site offers captivating views of the majestic Yangtze River and the scenic Nanshan Mountain. Over time, it has blossomed into a favored destination in Chongqing, drawing a significant influx of young visitors with different forms of nighttime entertainment, such as immersive drama and vibrant music festivals.

Deng Yulian, 21, a university student majoring in art, was deeply enthralled by the play. "It seems that we are really attending a mysterious party," Deng said.

During the summer, the vibrant nightlife in southwest China adds an extra dose of joy to the life of locals. Yuzhong District, in particular, boasts nearly 30 prominent night consumption projects, which spread across a sprawling business area of 2.05 million square meters and housing around 5,000 establishments. This flourishing nightlife scene not only provides entertainment but also generates employment opportunities for over 11,000 individuals.

The vigorous development of night recreational activities promotes art performances, street fairs, sports and other activities to take place at night. Data shows that in 2022, the development scale of China's nighttime economic market hit nearly 42.4 trillion yuan (about 5.9 trillion U.S. dollars), an increase of 16.7 percent over the previous year.

Flashing neon signs lit up the night sky in the streets and alleys of Qingyun Market located in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. This vibrant market has been transformed from an old factory building and now houses three types of business -- catering, entertainment and cultural creation -- making it a bustling and comprehensive block coming alive during the nighttime hours.

Zhang Fenglan, director of investment promotion and operation of Qingyun Market, said that the city is evolving, and with it, the consumption scene is also undergoing a transformation. The main idea behind building the market was to provide local people with a platform to exhibit the local culture and showcase the vibrancy of Guizhou, he added.

Since the launch of the project on Dec. 11, 2021, the average daily flow of people has rapidly climbed to 30,000, and the number of tourists received on the first day of the Labor Day holiday this year exceeded 80,000.

Libraries, bookstores, and various other cultural institutions have been instrumental in fueling the growth of the night economy.

In stark contrast to the vibrant atmosphere of Qingyun Market, a serene night library nestled in Qingyun Road Pedestrian Street offers a tranquil ambiance to reading enthusiasts.

"I hope to give young people another choice besides bars and nightclubs," said Fang Jing, the librarian, adding that there are many regular customers, and this place has become a quiet spot in the noisy night market.

