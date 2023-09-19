Home>>
Number of China-Europe freight train trips growing rapidly in Lianyungang city
(People's Daily App) 16:44, September 19, 2023
Lianyungang, the largest seaport city in Jiangsu Province, is a strategic hub in China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative. The number of China-Europe freight train trips in the city has been growing rapidly. Currently, it has achieved full coverage of major stations in Central Europe and Central Asia. From January to August, Lianyungang saw a total of 418 China-Europe freight train trips, a year-on-year increase of 6 percent, conveying the strong pulse of economic development.
