Cargo hub for China-Europe freight trains inaugurated in China's Shenyang

Photo shows a China-Europe freight train bound for Russia in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (People's Daily Online/Qiu Yuzhe)

SHENYANG, March 4 (Xinhua) -- A new cargo consolidation hub for the China-Europe freight trains on Saturday was put into operation in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

A train carrying 55 containers left for Russia on Saturday morning, marking the inauguration of the China Railway Express (Shenyang) Hub.



The hub covers a total land area of 92,000 square meters, including 80,000 square meters under customs supervision. The hub is large enough for the storage of 3,000 twenty-foot equivalent units at the same time, with the capacity of handling 1,000 China-Europe freight trains every year, said Li Haiping, deputy manager of the operation department with the China Railway Express (Shenyang) Hub Construction and Operation Co., Ltd.

The operation of the hub can further meet the needs of the development of China-Europe freight trains in Shenyang, and lays a solid foundation to create a "road-rail-sea" multimodal international logistics hub with the logistics services linking Shenyang and sea ports of Yingkou and Dalian in Liaoning, said Li.

