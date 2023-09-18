Iran seizes U.S.-made arms, equipment in southern waters

Xinhua) 14:53, September 18, 2023

TEHRAN, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Iranian intelligence forces have seized a large batch of contraband American arms and equipment from a vessel upon its entry into the country's southern waters, the country's Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The shipment, containing more than 6,000 stun guns, was seized in an operation off the coast of the southern port city of Bandar-e Khamir in Hormozgan province, Tasnim quoted provincial Chief Justice Mojtaba Qahremani as saying.

Two suspects have been arrested over their involvement in the case, the official said, adding that initial investigations indicate that the shipment was carried into Iran to "cause riots" in the country in the coming days.

