Iran arrests "spy agents" related to U.S. intelligence services: IRGC commander

Xinhua) 14:50, November 30, 2022

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- An Iranian military chief said Tuesday that a number of people have been arrested for contact with U.S. intelligence services during the recent riots in the country.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Deputy Commander-in-Chief Ali Fadavi revealed the arrest during a gathering of commanders of the IRGC medical unit in Tehran, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

The IRGC intelligence has arrested several "spy agents" linked to the U.S. intelligence services during the recent riots, and has handed them over to the judicial authorities, Fadavi said, adding they acted as "the enemy's network leaders" in the recent riots.

"These people were not only related to the Iran International (TV channel), which operates under the enemy's spy services but were also related to the U.S. intelligence and spy services," he was quoted by Mehr as saying.

The report did not elaborate on the number and identity of the arrested people.

