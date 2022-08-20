Iran decries U.S.-led "military intervention, coups" against independent countries

Xinhua) 10:06, August 20, 2022

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Friday slammed what he called the history of military intervention and coups led by the United States against independent countries.

"The U.S. government has a record of intervention, military attack and coup against independent countries and governments," Kanaani said in a tweet message commenting on the U.S.-supported coup in Iran in August 1953.

"The coup d'état of Aug. 19, 1953 against the national government of Iran is a clear example of this black history," he added.

"Will the American government correct its wrong and failed policy toward Iran and respect the legitimate rights of the Iranian nation?" the Iranian spokesman asked.

The coup in 1953 overthrew the democratically elected Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh as Britain and the United States were outraged by Mosaddegh's successful struggle to nationalize Iran's oil industry.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)