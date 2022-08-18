Iran says ready to deal with prisoners issue with U.S.

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced Iran's readiness for "immediate" implementation of the existing agreement with the United States on prisoners.

Nasser Kanaani, the ministry's spokesman, made the remarks in response to reporters' questions about the U.S. comments on the issue of prisoners, according to the ministry's website.

"By implementing this agreement, we are ready to get the innocent Iranians imprisoned in the United States released, those who have become victims of injustice by the judicial system of the country on false charges of violating the cruel and illegal U.S. sanctions, and make their ... quick return to the open arms of their families possible," he said.

However, "the American side, instead of acting and removing the obstacles in this field, is only performing propaganda shows against Iran," Kanaani added.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Iran to release Iranian-American nationals imprisoned in the country. Iran says these people have been jailed on espionage charges.

In February, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the exchange of prisoners with the United States had been discussed on the sidelines of nuclear talks in Vienna.

