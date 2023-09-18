Home>>
China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos
(Xinhua) 14:11, September 18, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank conducted 184 billion yuan (about 25.65 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Monday.
It also conducted 60 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.95 percent.
The move aims to keep liquidity stable at the end of the quarter, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
