China to advance reform of central bank branches
(Xinhua) 16:59, March 07, 2023
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will advance reform of the branches of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, according to a plan on reforming State Council institutions submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
