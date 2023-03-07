Languages

Tuesday, March 07, 2023

China to advance reform of central bank branches

(Xinhua) 16:59, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will advance reform of the branches of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, according to a plan on reforming State Council institutions submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

