Cuba exhibits science, tech, innovation at G77+China Summit

HAVANA, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition highlighting Cuba's advances in science, technology and innovation was inaugurated on Thursday at the Havana Convention Center, where the Group of 77 (G77) plus China Summit will kick off Friday.

The display, titled "Current development challenges: the role of science, technology and innovation," shows through posters Cuba's success in these areas, which will be the main topics at the two-day meeting.

"This exhibition shows the development in science, innovation and technology in our country over six decades," Teresita Vicente, who is in charge of cultural and academic relations at the Cuban foreign ministry, told Xinhua.

"I believe that development will not be complete if the countries of the South do not take into account science, technology and innovation," said Vicente.

Also on display in the center are examples of Cuba's achievements in biotechnology, education and environment.

With more than 130 countries, the G77 is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the United Nations.

