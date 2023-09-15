Cambodian PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:31, September 15, 2023

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

