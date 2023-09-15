Chinese market remains attractive to foreign investment

September 15, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry spokesperson said Thursday that the Chinese market remains attractive to foreign investment, refuting a claim that investment from the United States and the EU to China plunged in recent years.

Investment from the U.S. and the EU reached 86 billion yuan (about 12 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, up 15.6 percent from 2018, spokesperson He Yadong told a regular press conference.

Since the beginning of this year, many senior executives of multinationals have visited China, and they said the Chinese market is "not an option but a must" and that they will continue to increase investment in China, he said.

China will continue to shorten negative lists for foreign investment and promote high-level opening up to ensure that China remains a popular destination for foreign investment, the spokesperson said.

Commenting on the U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China, He said that they violate market rules and separate the global semiconductor market, not only hurting the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, but also undermining the interests of global semiconductor companies -- including U.S. firms.

China has always been committed to openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, and will continue expanding its opening-up and promoting global scientific and technological exchanges, as well as economic and trade cooperation, He said.

