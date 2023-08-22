China to hold int'l fair to promote high-level opening up
BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) will be held from Sept. 8 to 11 in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, the organizer said Tuesday.
Covering more than 120,000 square meters, the four-day event will hold fairs on topics including intelligent manufacturing, digital economy, green and low-carbon, and rural revitalization, said Chen Chunjiang, assistant minister of commerce, at a press conference.
The fair is expected to attract about 80,000 merchants from nearly 100 countries and regions, Chen said.
Various research reports will be released, and activities on promoting trade and investment will take place during the event. Brazil, Serbia and Qatar will be present as the guest countries of honor at this year's fair.
Taking place every September in Xiamen, the CIFIT is jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce, several associations and international organizations including the World Trade Organization, to boost international investment activities.
