China to beef up policy support, promote inbound investment

Xinhua) 11:04, August 15, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- China will beef up policy support and promote inbound investment, an official with the Ministry of Commerce told a press conference Monday.

The ministry will work with relevant departments to implement the guidelines regarding further optimizing the foreign investment environment and intensifying efforts to attract foreign investments that were made public by the China's State Council Sunday, said Chen Chunjiang, assistant minister of Commerce.

The ministry will continue to deepen reform and opening up, effectively optimize the business environment, and make every effort to stabilize foreign trade and investment, according to Chen.

In addition to the guidelines, the ministry will continue to implement the policies and measures that have been introduced since the beginning of the year, according to the ministry.

