China's Shaanxi sees surging foreign investment

Xinhua) 16:01, August 29, 2023

XI'AN, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The foreign direct investment (FDI) in actual use surged by 26.4 percent year on year to 880 million U.S. dollars in the first seven months of this year in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, authorities said Tuesday.

The FDI in the tertiary industry rose 39.13 percent year on year to 537 million U.S. dollars during the period, according to the provincial commerce department.

The leasing and business services sectors contributed 197 million U.S. dollars, while the wholesale and retail sales sectors accounted for 132 million U.S. dollars of the FDI.

A total of 215 foreign-funded companies were registered during the period, up 35.22 percent year on year. Among them, 180 companies were in the tertiary industry, a year-on-year increase of 33.33 percent.

Singapore, Britain, France and the Republic of Korea were among the major sources of the province's FDI.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)