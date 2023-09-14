Home>>
U.S. retains lead, China stays second in FIBA women's world rankings
(Xinhua) 13:58, September 14, 2023
MIES, Switzerland, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The top five teams remained unchanged and the United States continue to lead the latest FIBA women's world rankings released on Wednesday.
The U.S. leads with 834.6 points while China, who won the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup, remains stable in second place on 687.1 points. Australia, Spain and Canada are the next three teams.
Belgium moves up to sixth place after winning the 2023 FIBA Women's EuroBasket, pushing France down to seventh.
Brazil, who beat a young U.S. side in the final of the 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup, soar to eighth position, ahead of Japan and Serbia, who round out the top ten.
New African champion Nigeria jumps up to 11th on 528.9 points.
