Feature: Baton of Chinese basketball passed to younger generation after Yi Jianlian retires

Xinhua) 15:16, August 30, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Many people had anticipated this day, but its actual arrival has been met with a mix of reluctance and sentimental reflection on the past.

Yi Jianlian, often considered the most iconic Chinese basketball player after Yao Ming's retirement, has chosen to end his 21-year professional career.

"How time flies. In the blink of an eye, basketball has accompanied me for 21 years. After prudent consideration, I have decided to end my professional basketball career today," the 35-year-old posted on China's social platform Weibo late on Tuesday.

Yi's retirement announcement coincides with the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where China's men's basketball team is currently competing. A team that, according to Yi, holds a special place in his heart.

"Every time I don the national team jersey and represent my country in competition, I feel the pride emanating from my homeland," he wrote.

With Yi's decision, all 12 players who propelled China to the quarterfinals of the 2008 Olympic Games have now retired.

For basketball enthusiasts, it signals the end of an era. Many believe their own youth has concluded and send heartfelt wishes to Yi for his future.

"My youth is gone. Wish you all the best," a netizen named Gaogaozhen 2004 commented.

Yi commenced his career in 2002, joining the Guangdong first team at just 15. Sporting the No. 9 jersey, he made significant impacts in the regular season, and with Guangdong secured second place in the 2002-2003 season. By 16, he was already a CBA All-Star.

The subsequent season saw Guangdong clinch its inaugural CBA title, which was the beginning of a three-title streak. Averaging 19.8 points and 9.7 rebounds, Yi was recognized as the youngest-ever CBA Finals MVP.

This accolade paved his way overseas, where he was drafted sixth overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2007 NBA draft. His NBA journey also included stints with the New Jersey Nets, the Washington Wizards, and the Dallas Mavericks.

Back in the CBA, Yi's prowess continued. He won four more titles with Guangdong, totaling seven championships. He was also distinguished as the CBA regular season MVP five times and earned the CBA Finals MVP title thrice.

On November 21, 2019, after a noteworthy point, Yi surpassed his former teammate Zhu Fangyu to claim the title of CBA's highest scorer. Then, on December 26, 2022, he reached another milestone by becoming the first local player to score 10,000 points in regular season play.

Over his tenure, spanning 16 seasons and 625 CBA games, Yi accumulated 12,781 points and 6,159 rebounds, making him the league's top all-time rebounder.

Acknowledging his retirement, Yi expressed gratitude to the Guangdong team for nurturing his talent and providing an unwavering foundation for his successes.

For the national team, he participated in four Olympic Games. His most cherished memory was from the 2008 Olympics, where a pivotal jumper against Germany secured China's progression to the next stage.

Unfortunately, China couldn't advance beyond the group phase at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Despite Yi's stellar performance, they suffered a defeat to Nigeria, missing out on direct qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games. This turned out to be Yi's final bow in the national jersey.

"Because of you, Yi, this journey has been so beautiful," FIBA posted on Weibo following his retirement announcement.

Reflectively, Yi wrote, "The last part of my thanks goes to that No. 9 rookie, for his persistence over these 21 years."

He also looked to the future, stating, "Saying goodbye is not an end, but a new start. I will cherish it and continue to move forward and embrace a new chapter."

With Yi's exit, Chinese basketball now grapples with a significant question: Who will step up and take the lead? Zhou Qi, Wang Zhelin, or other emerging talents?

Only time will provide the answer.

