Feature: Rural livestreamer spreads basketball enthusiasm

Wang Fengqiang is conducting livestreaming sessions for the "CunBA" match in Xiji County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Bai Ge)

Wang Fengqiang, a local basketball lover in China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, voluntarily commentated on the live broadcast of the ongoing "CunBA" match in their local dialect, gaining increasing popularity over the past few days.

YINCHUAN, China, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- A short distance away from the ongoing "CunBA" match in Xiji County, located in the northwest of China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, a slender, deeply-tanned man was narrating the game using his smartphone in the local dialect for online viewers.

"I woke up at six o'clock, tended to the cattle, and came straight to the court to secure the best spot," shared Wang Fengqiang, a local basketball livestream anchor.

Commencing on August 27, this major event, referred to as the Village Basketball Competition or "CunBA", marks the first national-level basketball game held in Xiji County. The competition has drawn the attention of thousands of sports enthusiasts.

Eighteen teams hailing from nine provinces and regions are vying for two slots to participate in the national "CunBA" finals set to take place in Guizhou Province later this year.

"With such a significant game happening in my hometown, I'm too excited to sleep," Wang expressed. Wang, who breeds cattle, originates from a small village in Xiji County, within Xihaigu - a region once classified as "uninhabitable".

Despite past extreme poverty, Xihaigu has never lacked fervor for basketball. In the past, villagers used to stand on stools to watch village-level games, and every available tree crotch would be occupied by a fan.

Wang, a basketball enthusiast, never misses a single match in the area. While attending a competition in the nearby Yuanzhou District in 2021, he chanced upon several farmers conducting livestreaming sessions court-side.

"Given the abundance of talented players, it's a shame that Xiji County lacks a livestreamer to promote its games," Wang remarked.

Determined to raise the profile of Xiji players, Wang embarked on basketball livestreaming himself. He broadcasted live games in the Yuanzhou District for 28 consecutive days using his old mobile phone.

However, there were few viewers at the outset. Feeling disheartened, he shared his experience with his wife. To his astonishment, he found 10,000 yuan (approximately 1,370 U.S. dollars) deposited in his bank account the following day - his wife had sold a cow to buy him a better smartphone.

"My wife doesn't know much about basketball, but she understands my passion for it," Wang gratefully stated. He added that his wife willingly assumed all household responsibilities to allow him to livestream the five-day "CunBA" event.

Over the years, Wang and his wife have invested over 80,000 yuan into livestreaming, having sold four cows to acquire a used car and improved equipment.

Whenever a basketball game takes place in Ningxia, Wang is always present to deliver timely and vivid commentary. During the busy farming seasons, basketball enthusiasts in Xihaigu send him messages saying they are watching his show from the fields.

To fund his "extravagant" hobby, Wang only stays in hotels costing less than 100 yuan during trips and shares a room with others.

Persistence pays off. Presently, Wang boasts a follower count exceeding 50,000 on the video-sharing platform, with some fans helping cover hotel expenses and providing meals.

In the ongoing "CunBA" games, two teams from the Xihaigu region have distinguished themselves in the preliminary rounds and will represent Ningxia in the qualifying competitions.

The intense matches have ignited the enthusiasm of local sports aficionados, drawing in thousands of spectators. Villagers arrive an hour early to secure the best seats for optimal viewing. Those unable to secure seats stand at the back, some even using soda cans to elevate themselves for a closer look.

"I'll be livestreaming every game throughout the event," Wang affirmed, adding that he aspires to convey the enthusiasm of the Xiji people and the warm basketball ambiance of Xihaigu to more individuals.

"If one of our teams can make it to the national finals, I'll sell another cow and follow them to Guizhou Province. It would be a dream come true for me!" Wang exclaimed.

