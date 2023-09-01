China edges Angola to take first 2023 FIBA World Cup victory

Xinhua) 09:30, September 01, 2023

Bruno Fernando (L) of Angola competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

MANILA, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China claimed its first victory at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup after beating Angola 83-76 in Group M here on Thursday.

The Player of the Game, Hu Jinqiu, took a game-high 20 points in his 20-minute appearance, and Li Kaier added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Wang Zhelin and China captain Zhou Peng, who had twisted his ankle in a previous game against Puerto Rico, sat out the clash.

For Angola, Childe Dundao scored a team-high 17 points and dished a national record of eight assists, while Bruno Fernando notched 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.

China's seven turnovers in the first quarter resulted in the team trailing early on, but Angola, who had a lead of 10 points in the first quarter, soon fell into foul trouble, and Hu Jinqiu and Hu Mingxuan's free throws helped China cut the deficit to three.

The first half saw the 11-time AfroBasket champions dominate in rebounds, outrebounding China 23-14. But Li Kaier suddenly turned the court into his stage, driving in to score eight points in the quarter to help China tie the game at 45-45 before halftime.

Into the second half, Hu Mingxuan blew the battle trumpet for China with a 3-pointer, and the 25-year-old then made another long-range shot and a floater. For Angola, the 206cm center Bruno Fernando was the only player the team could count on, as Jose Claros Canals' side was stuck in turnover problems and China seized the chance to enlarge the gap to 10 points and kept the momentum to the end of the game.

Despite playing back-to-back games after having lost to Puerto Rico, China showed no fatigue. Head coach Aleksandar Djordjevic praised his side's performance, stating "Today that was my concern playing at 4 o'clock. We didn't have all the time to recover our freshness. But I think they did a great, exceptional job."

"I'm proud of how they stayed focused. Nevertheless, our sloppy start was due to a little bit of tension," Djordjevic noted, adding "I think we controlled the rhythm of the game with our guards and the help of Li Kaier, who was a facilitator in the game."

Zhao Rui (R) of China competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Li Kaier (C) of China celebrates during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Hu Jinqiu (2nd R) of China shoots during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Silvio De Sousa (C) of Angola competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Jilson Bango (C) of Angola competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Hu Jinqiu (Front R) of China competes against Dimitri Maconda of Angola during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Hu Jinqiu (Front) of China competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Zhang Zhenlin (Top) of China competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Zhao Jiwei (L) of China competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Zhao Jiwei (Front) of China competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Hu Mingxuan (R) of China drives the ball during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Hu Mingxuan (R) of China competes against Bruno Fernando of Angola during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Zhou Qi (C) of China competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Zhao Rui of China competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Zhang Zhenlin (L) of China vies with Bruno Fernando of Angola during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Hu Jinqiu (C) of China competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Li Kaier (L) of China competes against Silvio De Sousa of Angola during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Li Kaier (L) of China competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Li Kaier (C) of China competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Li Kaier (L) of China competes during the classification round 17-32 match between China and Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)