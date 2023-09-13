'No need to translate!' A Saudi official showed off his Chinese at the 23th CIFIT

(People's Daily App) 15:23, September 13, 2023

A Saudi official showed off his fluent Chinese at a forum held in Xiamen, Fujian Province, on Friday. Saleh Khabti, deputy minister of the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia graduated from Xiamen University and spent seven years in Xiamen. He came to China to attend the 23rd China International Fair for Investment and Trade.

