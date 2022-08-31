China to hold international fair to promote investment cooperation

August 31, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd China International Fair for Investment &Trade (CIFIT) will be held from Sept. 8 to 11 in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, an official said Tuesday.

Covering an area of 120,000 square meters, the 22nd CIFIT will hold over 60 activities aimed at enhancing international exchanges and promoting investment cooperation, said Guo Tingting, assistant minister of commerce, at a press conference.

Having invited over 120 officials of international organizations and foreign governments, diplomats and executives of multinationals, the 22nd CIFIT is expected to attract more than 80,000 merchants from over 100 countries and regions online and offline, said Li Jiancheng, vice governor of Fujian Province.

Themed "promoting digital transformation to stabilize industrial economic growth," the 22nd CIFIT will focus on the digital economy and green investment, the Global Development Initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative, BRICS cooperation, and the RCEP, Li said.

The CIFIT takes place every September in Xiamen and promotes two-way trade and investment between China and the world.

