Macao, mainland jointly broadcast China-made TV programs in Portuguese

Xinhua) 10:54, September 13, 2023

MACAO, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is joining hands with the mainland to broadcast China-made TV programs translated into and dubbed in Portuguese on local channels and in Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs).

This is part of an initiative launched on Tuesday to better tell the stories of China and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to help audiences in the PSCs learn about the Chinese culture and its latest development, according to the Macao SAR government.

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, said at the launch ceremony that the initiative will help Macao better play its role of a platform for cultural exchanges between China and the PSCs, help Chinese-language films and TV programs enter international markets, and explore new opportunities for the film and TV industry in the Greater Bay Area.

The initiative also includes plans for seven mainland provincial-level TV channels and new media platforms and their seven counterparts in the Hong Kong and Macao SARs to broadcast quality audiovisual works showcasing the development of the Greater Bay Area, starting this month.

TV programs from Macao will also be broadcast on the network in the Pearl River Delta of neighboring Guangdong Province, presenting a city where multiple cultures co-exist with the Chinese culture as the mainstream.

Ho said the move marks a new development stage for Macao's film and TV industry, breaking new ground for Macao to better integrate into overall national development and better promote the building of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai city in Guangdong Province.

