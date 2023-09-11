TV artists urged to create more quality works

Xinhua) 17:01, September 11, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The China Television Artists Association convened its seventh national congress in Beijing on Monday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

The congress called on TV artists to focus their lens on the people, reflect the changes of the times, and produce more quality TV works.

Representatives called for more works presenting fine traditional culture, new ideas and means to suit the development of the internet, as well as further improvements in television art.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)