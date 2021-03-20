TV documentary on Belt and Road welcomed in New Zealand

Xinhua) 13:19, March 20, 2021

WELLINGTON, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road themed TV documentary programme USilk has been welcomed in New Zealand since its debut on Kordia TV.

USilk, a weekly TV programme featuring the Belt and Road documentary series, is a collaboration between China International Communication Center (CICC) and New Zealand state owned Kordia TV.

The programme has drawn broad welcome and great audience attention since its debut on Thursday night.

Joshua Murphy, a student from the Auckland University, was pleased to watch the USilk programme on local TV.

"As a New Zealander, both my father and I liked this programme, from which we could learn more Chinese culture," said Murphy.

Local teacher Elizabeth de Jonge said she was excited to watch the programme, from which she saw the spirits of Chinese people.

"New Zealand and China have close links in economic and cultural activities. I am looking forward to know more about Chinese from this platform," she said.

Sales Manager of Kordia TV Mark Johnson was pleased to have the quality programme on board.

"It is good to see USilk lunched on Kordia TV, which is very good quality program for audiences," said Johnson.

Earlier this year, the collaboration between CICC and Kordia TV also saw the Belt and Road Spring Festival Gala programme broadcasting on Kordia TV.

The newly launched USilk programme will present a number of high quality TV programs showcasing Chinese traditional culture and arts, Chinese food and sceneries, and China's development to be broadcasted on Kordia TV.

Deputy Director and Deputy Editor in Chief of CICC Jing Shuiqing said the USilk programme is an opportunity for more international audience to access quality Chinese TV programs.

"We are working with Kordia TV to further our cooperation on culture exchanges, so as to promote a better mutual understanding between our two peoples," said Jing.

Director of the Prime Media Wang Dandi working to facilitate the collaboration was eager to work with both parties for future cooperation.

"USilk's launch in New Zealand is a great platform to promote the friendship and to further the economic and cultural exchange, especially the film and screen industry cooperation between New Zealand and China," said Wang.

USilk is a weekly programme developed by CICC and the main stream media in the countries along the Belt and Road. Over 1,000 hours of quality Chinese TV documentary programs were translated into 17 languages and broadcast in over 40 countries.