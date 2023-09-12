Languages

Archive

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Home>>

Japan ends first round of Fukushima water dumping

By Deng Zijun (Global Times) 10:47, September 12, 2023

Japan ends first round of Fukushima water dumping Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT

Japan ends first round of Fukushima water dumping Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories