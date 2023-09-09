Japan's fishermen, residents file lawsuit against Fukushima nuke wastewater release

Xinhua) 15:28, September 09, 2023

TOKYO, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- A group of 150 people in Japan, including fishery workers in Fukushima Prefecture, filed a lawsuit on Friday to halt the release of nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the sea.

In the suit lodged against the Japanese government and plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, the plaintiffs claimed that the ocean discharge violates their fishing rights and threatens the rights of consumers to live peacefully.

In addition, they are seeking nullification of nuclear regulators' approval of facilities installed for the water discharge and a ban to be placed on the release.

The plaintiffs, also including people affected by the 2011 nuclear disaster at the northeastern Japan power plant, filed the suit with Fukushima District Court, making it the first lawsuit of its kind.

Despite raging opposition from home and abroad, Japan started releasing Fukushima radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 24, sparking concerns among many fishermen about their livelihoods.

