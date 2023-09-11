US tries to create 'mini-NATO', push Asia-Pacific into new Cold War

09:58, September 11, 2023 By He Wei Studio ( China.org.cn

By leveraging NATO, a military alliance from the Cold War era, the United States has dragged Russia and Europe into the quagmire of military conflict. Meanwhile, the United States itself hides behind the scenes, profiting greatly from the conflict by fanning the flames. Now, the United States is trying to stage a similar plot in the Asia-Pacific region.

