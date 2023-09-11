Languages

Monday, September 11, 2023

US tries to create 'mini-NATO', push Asia-Pacific into new Cold War

By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 09:58, September 11, 2023

By leveraging NATO, a military alliance from the Cold War era, the United States has dragged Russia and Europe into the quagmire of military conflict. Meanwhile, the United States itself hides behind the scenes, profiting greatly from the conflict by fanning the flames. Now, the United States is trying to stage a similar plot in the Asia-Pacific region.

