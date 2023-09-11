Home>>
US tries to create 'mini-NATO', push Asia-Pacific into new Cold War
By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 09:58, September 11, 2023
By leveraging NATO, a military alliance from the Cold War era, the United States has dragged Russia and Europe into the quagmire of military conflict. Meanwhile, the United States itself hides behind the scenes, profiting greatly from the conflict by fanning the flames. Now, the United States is trying to stage a similar plot in the Asia-Pacific region.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Comicomment: U.S. bullying trade tactics lead nowhere but to failure
- Interview: U.S. military hegemony poses threat to global peace, stability -- Kenyan scholar
- U.S. city bans carry of guns for 30 days due to gun violence
- Interview: U.S. military hegemony threatens world peace, stability -- Russian scholar
- "Nothing reaches the people," Mexico questions U.S. support to NGOs
- Experts say U.S. military hegemony wrecks peace, violates human rights
- Ignoring reality
- Texas allowed to keep floating barriers on border river to deter immigrants
- U.S.-Armenia joint military drills undermine regional stability: Kremlin
- U.S. Texas suffers 2nd hottest summer on record
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.