U.S. city bans carry of guns for 30 days due to gun violence

HOUSTON, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Governor of the U.S. state New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, on Friday issued an executive order suspending the open and concealed carry of firearms in the state's largest city Albuquerque for 30 days.

The order temporarily prohibited the carrying of guns on public properties during the period.

"When New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game; when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn, something is very wrong," the Democratic governor said in a statement.

The gun violence is "going to pose incredible challenges for me as a governor and as a state," she said at a press conference, adding that she is prepared for a legal fight.

According to a report from local media outlet KOB, a television station affiliated with NBC, the order only suspends open and concealed carry laws in communities with extremely high violent crime rates and firearm-related emergency room visits, which currently only includes the Albuquerque metro.

Police are exempt from the temporary ban on carrying firearms. Private property, licensed firearm dealers, firing ranges, or shooting competitions will also not be impacted, and people traveling between those locations must store their guns in a locked container or safety box.

After 30 days, the state government will evaluate whether they should renew the order or make adjustments, said the report.

Albuquerque has recently witnessed a spate of gun violence. On Wednesday, an 11-year-old boy was shot dead outside a minor league baseball stadium.

