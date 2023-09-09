"Nothing reaches the people," Mexico questions U.S. support to NGOs
MEXICO CITY, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday questioned the U.S. government's financial support to non-governmental organizations in Mexico since they don't directly benefit the population.
In his daily press conference, the president pointed out that there could be situations where money is diverted from civil organizations. "Nothing reaches the people," Lopez Obrador told journalists at the National Palace here.
He also questioned the U.S. policy of granting 40 billion U.S. dollars for the conflict in Eastern Europe while not being able to allocate 4 billion dollars for countries with the greatest migration flows.
According to Lopez Obrador, the United States should support countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and even Cuba. "What does the ideology or politics have to do with humanity? True politics is seeking people's happiness," he added.
