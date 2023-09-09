Airbus delivers more than 630 China-assembled A320 family aircraft over 15 years

Xinhua) 15:23, September 09, 2023

TIANJIN, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Airbus has delivered more than 630 A320 family aircraft assembled at its Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) in north China's Tianjin Municipality over the past 15 years, according to the European aircraft manufacturer.

This final assembly line, inaugurated in September 2008, is Airbus' first final assembly line located outside of Europe.

In November 2021, Airbus revealed its plans to expand the capabilities of FALA in Tianjin to accommodate A321 production, responding to rising market demand for the aircraft type. In March 2023, Airbus delivered the first A321neo aircraft assembled at FALA in Tianjin to China's Juneyao Air.

In April, Airbus entered into an agreement with its Chinese partners to enhance the final assembly capacity for its A320 family aircraft with the addition of a second final assembly line planned at the same site.

The second final assembly line will have the capacity for both A320 and A321 production and is expected to be operational by the end of 2025. By then, Airbus will have 10 A320 family aircraft final assembly lines worldwide, including two in Tianjin, according to Airbus.

Alberto Gutierrez, chief operating officer of Airbus, said that Airbus will continue to invest in China and cooperation will be deepened, noting that the company is confident in maintaining its advantages in China in the future.

