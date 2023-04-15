Airbus research center in China's Suzhou launches operations

NANJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Airbus inaugurated its new research center Friday in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The Airbus China Research Center will be dedicated to manufacturing innovation and research into hydrogen infrastructure, the cabin experience and new technologies, based on the advantages of aviation and the hydrogen industrial chain in the Yangtze River Delta region.

In addition, the center plans to nurture research and innovation projects with forward-looking technologies and good market prospects, and incubate technological enterprises that will help drive the development of the aerospace industry in Suzhou.

"Besides its promising aviation market, China offers many advanced technological advantages in many fields," said Sabine Klauke, Airbus chief technical officer.

In recent years, Suzhou has been working to build a highland for its aerospace industry and seize the strategic opportunities presented by the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

