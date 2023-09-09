China, South Africa ink agreements on international lunar research program
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Space agencies of China and South Africa have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) program, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).
The MOU, marking South Africa's official participation in the ILRS program, was signed early this month by the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong on behalf of the CNSA and Humbulani Mudau, head of the South African National Space Agency, the CNSA said in an announcement on its website.
South Africa's participation shows the cooperation between China and South Africa extends from near-Earth space to the moon and deep space exploration, which will contribute to the space science and technology advancement between the two countries, said the announcement.
The two sides will carry out extensive cooperation in the demonstration, engineering implementation, operation and application, education and training of the ILRS.
In addition, under the framework of the BRICS cooperation on remote sensing satellite constellation, the two space agencies have cooperated on remote sensing data exchange and application, and satellite ground stations.
Photos
Related Stories
- China publishes new datasets obtained by Mars, lunar probes
- Russia launches first lunar station in nearly 50 years
- University of Hong Kong receives first lunar samples for scientific research
- Russia to launch first lunar station in nearly 50 years
- Scientists reveal blueprint of China's lunar water-ice probe mission
- China to carry out scientific exploration during manned lunar mission
- China unveils preliminary plan on manned lunar landing
- China's first manned lunar rover to be driven by two astronauts
- China to realize manned lunar landing by 2030
- Chinese scientists reveal diverse glassy materials from Chang'e-5 lunar samples
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.