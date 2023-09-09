China, South Africa ink agreements on international lunar research program

September 09, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Space agencies of China and South Africa have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) program, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The MOU, marking South Africa's official participation in the ILRS program, was signed early this month by the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong on behalf of the CNSA and Humbulani Mudau, head of the South African National Space Agency, the CNSA said in an announcement on its website.

South Africa's participation shows the cooperation between China and South Africa extends from near-Earth space to the moon and deep space exploration, which will contribute to the space science and technology advancement between the two countries, said the announcement.

The two sides will carry out extensive cooperation in the demonstration, engineering implementation, operation and application, education and training of the ILRS.

In addition, under the framework of the BRICS cooperation on remote sensing satellite constellation, the two space agencies have cooperated on remote sensing data exchange and application, and satellite ground stations.

