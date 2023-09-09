China's Zhejiang builds over 1 mln EV charging piles
HANGZHOU, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 1 million charging piles have been built in east China's Zhejiang Province to power up electric vehicles (EVs) that are increasingly popular in not only cities but also rural areas.
According to State Grid's Zhejiang subsidiary, by the end of August, Zhejiang had had 119,500 public charging piles and 929,200 private charging points. These charging piles provided more than 3.4 billion kWh of electricity from January to August this year, an increase of 70 percent year on year.
Additionally, Zhejiang's rural areas now have more EV charging facilities than ever. By the end of August, a total of 269,100 private charging piles had been installed in 792 villages and townships. About 84 percent of EV owners in rural areas have private charging piles.
Zhejiang will have more than 2.3 million EV charging piles, including at least 900,000 in rural areas, by 2025 to meet the charging demand of over 4 million new energy vehicles, according to a plan of the province.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese automaker Xpeng to sell electric cars in Israel
- China, Europe see burgeoning potential for EV industrial cooperation
- Chinese brands top Israel's EV sales in Jan.-Aug. period
- Chinese EV makers set eyes on Latin America
- China's Xpeng to take over smart EV division of ride-hailing giant Didi
- Chinese tech boosts development of Malaysian off-road EV bikes
- Chinese cars electrify world's roads
- SE Asia a hot spot for Chinese EV makers
- Feature: Chinese electric vehicles reshape Israeli auto market
- Volkswagen Group to strengthen cooperation with Chinese partners on EV market
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.