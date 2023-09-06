Chinese automaker Xpeng to sell electric cars in Israel

Xinhua) 13:14, September 06, 2023

JERUSALEM, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Xpeng Motor's models will be sold in Israel, according to a statement issued by the Israeli car dealership Freesbe on Tuesday.

The statement follows a previous announcement by the Chinese company about reaching a strategic partnership with Freesbe for sales and service in the Israeli market.

The start of sales, expected next month, will include Xpeng's compact executive sedan P7 and the mid-sized luxury SUV G9 models, according to the statement.

The basic version of the P7 model offers a battery with a capacity of 81 kWh that enables a driving range of 586 km, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

The G9 features a 98-kWh battery and a total range of about 700 km, with an option to charge a range of 200 km in just five minutes. It has powerful acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and includes innovative autonomous driving capabilities.

Chinese electric cars have become popular in Israel in recent years, and two of the automakers, BYD and Geely Auto Group, topped Israel's EV sales in the first eight months of 2023.

